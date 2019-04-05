The Best of Enemies movie poster
NA
The Best of Enemies movie poster

The Best of Enemies (2019) - Movie Details

Drama
113 min.
Release Date
April 5, 2019 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
July 2, 2019
Director
Robin Bissell
Writer
Robin Bissell
Cast
Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell, Wes Bentley, Anne Heche
Studio
STX Entertainment
Running Time
113 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic material, racial epithets, some violence and a suggestive reference

THE BEST OF ENEMIES is a timely drama starring Academy Award® nominee Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures) and Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). Based on a true story, THE BEST OF ENEMIES centers on the unlikely relationship between Ann Atwater (Henson), an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis (Rockwell), a local Ku Klux Klan leader who reluctantly co-chaired a community summit, battling over the desegregation of schools in Durham,... Full synopsis »

