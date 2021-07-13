The Body Fights Back (2021)Documentary
Unrated
106 min.
Release Date
July 13, 2021 (Video)
Digital Date
July 13, 2021
Director
Writer
Cast
NA
Studio
Running Time
106 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
THE BODY FIGHTS BACK is a feature documentary about five people navigating the paradoxes of diet culture. While promises of happiness, desirability and perfection are irresistible, joy and contentment remain out of reach.
Personal stories from vastly different backgrounds quickly merge into a shockingly similar experience of battling one’s body. Self- starvation and compulsive exercise bring temporary satisfaction, only to be replaced with binging and purging soon after. Surprisingly, none of it has much to do with... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
My wife is a mental health therapist who specializes in treating people with eating disorders and body image issues, which may not make me entirely overqualified to judge the new documentary The Body Fights Back on its message, but gives me enough ammunition to parrot her talking points. Full movie review »