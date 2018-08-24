The Bookshop movie poster
The Bookshop (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
108 min.
Release Date
August 24, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Isabel Coixet
Writer
Isabel Coixet
Cast
Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy, and Patricia Clarkson
Studio
Greenwich Entertainment
Running Time
108 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some thematic elements, language, and brief smoking

England, 1959. Free-spirited widow Florence Green (Emily Mortimer) risks everything to open a bookshop in a conservative East Anglian coastal town. While bringing about a surprising cultural awakening through works by Ray Bradbury and Vladimir Nabokov, she earns the polite but ruthless opposition of a local grand dame (Patricia Clarkson) and the support and affection of a reclusive book loving widower (Bill Nighy). As Florence's obstacles amass and bear suspicious signs of a local power... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

