The Bookshop (2018) - Movie Details
108 min.
Release Date
August 24, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
108 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some thematic elements, language, and brief smoking
England, 1959. Free-spirited widow Florence Green (Emily Mortimer) risks everything to open a bookshop in a conservative East Anglian coastal town. While bringing about a surprising cultural awakening through works by Ray Bradbury and Vladimir Nabokov, she earns the polite but ruthless opposition of a local grand dame (Patricia Clarkson) and the support and affection of a reclusive book loving widower (Bill Nighy). As Florence's obstacles amass and bear suspicious signs of a local power... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.