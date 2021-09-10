Redemption is the long game in Paul Schrader’s THE CARD COUNTER . Told with Schrader’s trademark cinematic intensity, the revenge thriller tells the story of an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions, and features riveting performances from stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe.

Paul Schrader is an excellent writer. It’s his directing ability that holds him back. Even still, there is an appeal to the raw, stripped-down approach he takes, even if it makes you feel like there is a better, more powerful movie lost somewhere in a waste bin in his basement. Some find Schrader’s style enthralling, convincingly excellent (look at the overblown acclaim for). Others, like me, wonder if, an at times enthralling if ultimately emotionally distant drama-thriller, could have been one of the most explosive films of the year in the hands of a different filmmaker.