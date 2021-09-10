Release Date
September 10, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
November 23, 2021
DVD Release Date
December 14, 2021 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
109 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some disturbing violence, graphic nudity, language and brief sexuality
Redemption is the long game in Paul Schrader’s THE CARD COUNTER. Told with Schrader’s trademark cinematic intensity, the revenge thriller tells the story of an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions, and features riveting performances from stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Paul Schrader is an excellent writer. It’s his directing ability that holds him back. Even still, there is an appeal to the raw, stripped-down approach he takes, even if it makes you feel like there is a better, more powerful movie lost somewhere in a waste bin in his basement. Some find Schrader’s style enthralling, convincingly excellent (look at the overblown acclaim for First Reformed). Others, like me, wonder if The Card Counter, an at times enthralling if ultimately emotionally distant drama-thriller, could have been one of the most explosive films of the year in the hands of a different filmmaker. Full movie review »