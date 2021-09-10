NA
The Card Counter (2021)

Suspense
Release Date
September 10, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Paul Schrader
Writer
Paul Schrader
Cast
Oscar Isaac,  Tiffany Haddish,  Tye Sheridan,  Willem Dafoe
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Tell (Isaac) just wants to play cards. His spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk (Sheridan), a vulnerable and angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel (Dafoe). Tell sees a chance at redemption through his relationship with Cirk. But keeping Cirk on the straight-and-narrow proves impossible, dragging Tell back into the darkness of his past.

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
