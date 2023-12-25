The Color Purple movie poster
A-
The Color Purple
The Color Purple movie poster

The Color Purple (2023)

Musical Drama
Rated PG-13
140 min.
Release Date
December 25, 2023
Digital Date
January 16, 2024
DVD Release Date
March 12, 2024
Director
Blitz Bazawule
Writer
Marcus Gardley
Cast
Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Fantasia Barrino
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
140 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, sexual content, violence and language

Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in “The Color Purple.” This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule, a multi-medium artist whose breakout first feature is the highly acclaimed “The Burial of Kojo.”  The film’s all-star producers are Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

A story of love and resilience, THE COLOR PURPLE is a decades-spanning tale of triumph over adversity.

MOVIE REVIEW

Let’s get this out of the way: I’ve never seen Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple. Don’t know why, but I haven’t. But I have seen the new version, and can definitively say that it’s a spectacular musical put to the big screen. Full movie review »
A-
MOVIE FEATURES
