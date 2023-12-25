Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in “The Color Purple.” This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule, a multi-medium artist whose breakout first feature is the highly acclaimed “The Burial of Kojo.” The film’s all-star producers are Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

