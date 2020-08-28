The Courier (2020)Suspense
August 28, 2020 (Limited)
THE COURIER is the true story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne (Cumberbatch)
recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. At the behest of the UK's MI-6 and a CIA operative (Rachel Brosnahan), he forms a covert, dangerous partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) in an effort to provide crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.
