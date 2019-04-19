The Curse of La Llorona (2019) - Movie Details
Release Date
April 19, 2019
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
La Llorona. The Weeping Woman. A horrifying apparition, caught between Heaven and Hell, trapped in a terrible fate sealed by her own hand. The mere mention of her name has struck terror around the world for generations. In life, she drowned her children in a jealous rage, throwing herself in the churning river after them as she wept in pain. Now her tears are eternal. They are lethal, and... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.