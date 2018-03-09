The Death of Stalin movie poster
The Death of Stalin
The Death of Stalin (2018) - Movie Details

Comedy
107 min.
Release Date
March 9, 2018 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
June 19, 2018 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Armando Iannucci
Writer
Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin, Peter Fellows, Fabien Nury
Cast
Steve Buscemi, Simon Russell Beale, Jason Isaacs, Michael Palin, Andrea Riseborough, Rupert Friend, Jeffrey Tambor
Studio
IFC Films
Running Time
107 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, violence and some sexual references

In the days following Stalin’s collapse, his core team of ministers tussle for control; some want positive change in the 1950’s Soviet Union, others have more sinister motives. Their one common trait? They’re all just desperately trying to remain alive. Based on Titan Comics graphic novel by Fabien Nury with art by Thierry Robin, "The Death of Stalin" is inspired by the true story of the events surrounding Joseph Stalin’s death more than half a... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

So, The Death of Stalin. It’s a movie with a great cast, and it’s a movie that exists. A self-declared “political comedy,” it’s an off kilter look at the final days of Joseph Stalin, only told with a bunch of non-Russian actors such as Steve Buscemi and Jeffrey Tambor. Full movie review »
