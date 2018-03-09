In the days following Stalin’s collapse, his core team of ministers tussle for control; some want positive change in the 1950’s Soviet Union, others have more sinister motives. Their one common trait? They’re all just desperately trying to remain alive. Based on Titan Comics graphic novel by Fabien Nury with art by Thierry Robin, "The Death of Stalin" is inspired by the true story of the events surrounding Joseph Stalin’s death more than half a... Full synopsis »