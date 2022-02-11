NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers

The Devil's Light (2021)

Horror
Release Date
February 11, 2022
Director
Daniel Stamm
Writer
Robert Zappia
Cast
Virginia Madsen,  Colin Salmon,  Ben Cross 
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

The story of Sister Ann, a restless 25-year-old, who devoutly believes that performing exorcisms is her calling. But she is at odds with the institution's traditions: sisters are not allowed to perform exorcisms, only priests. With the support of a mentor, a professor who senses her special gift, she is allowed to observe actual training sessions. Her desire to prove herself takes a personal turn when she meets one of the school's most disturbed patients.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
MOVIE FEATURES
The 10 Best Movies of 2021 The 10 Best Movies of 2021
Watch the New 'The Batman' Trailer Watch the New 'The Batman' Trailer
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Review 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Review
The New 'Matrix' is Awful. Here's Why. The New 'Matrix' is Awful. Here's Why.