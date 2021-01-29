The Dig (2021)Drama
Rated PG-13
112 min.
Release Date
January 29, 2021 (Video)
Digital Date
January 29, 2021 (Netflix Exclusive)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
112 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for brief sensuality and partial nudity
An excavator and his team discover a wooden ship from the Dark Ages while digging up a burial ground on a woman's estate.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Capsule Review: An enjoyable if quaint drama about the excavation of a centuries-old ship in an English field and the people involved, The Dig features surprisingly engaging performances from Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes--not surprising given the talent, but the rather modest subject matter--and an entertaining and accessible story the whole family can enjoy. Though the movie gets bogged down by a few elements--while nice, Lily James' subplot about her homosexual husband and budding romance with another man feels incomplete and unnecessary--and doesn't exactly dig deep, The Dig defies its apparent limits and Full movie review »