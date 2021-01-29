The Dig movie poster
The Dig
The Dig (2021)

Drama
Rated PG-13
112 min.
Release Date
January 29, 2021 (Video)
Digital Date
January 29, 2021 (Netflix Exclusive)
Director
Simon Stone
Writer
Moira Buffini,  John Preston
Cast
Carey Mulligan,  Ralph Fiennes,  Lily James
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
112 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for brief sensuality and partial nudity

An excavator and his team discover a wooden ship from the Dark Ages while digging up a burial ground on a woman's estate.

MOVIE REVIEW

Capsule Review: An enjoyable if quaint drama about the excavation of a centuries-old ship in an English field and the people involved, The Dig features surprisingly engaging performances from Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes--not surprising given the talent, but the rather modest subject matter--and an entertaining and accessible story the whole family can enjoy. Though the movie gets bogged down by a few elements--while nice, Lily James' subplot about her homosexual husband and budding romance with another man feels incomplete and unnecessary--and doesn't exactly dig deep, The Dig defies its apparent limits and  Full movie review »
