THE DISSIDENT, from Academy Award-winning director Bryan Fogel (Icarus) is a documentary thriller that plays out at the highest levels of power as it exposes the labyrinth of deceit behind Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul. Offering a wealth of never-before-seen footage and unprecedented access to those closest to the story—including Khashoggi’s fiancé Hatice Cengiz, Turkish police and prosecutors, and the young Saudi dissident Khashoggi was working with—THE DISSIDENT... Full synopsis »