The Dissident (2020)Crime Documentary
Rated PG-13
117 min.
Release Date
December 25, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
January 8, 2021
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
117 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for disturbing/violent material
THE DISSIDENT, from Academy Award-winning director Bryan Fogel (Icarus) is a documentary thriller that plays out at the highest levels of power as it exposes the labyrinth of deceit behind Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul. Offering a wealth of never-before-seen footage and unprecedented access to those closest to the story—including Khashoggi’s fiancé Hatice Cengiz, Turkish police and prosecutors, and the young Saudi dissident Khashoggi was working with—THE DISSIDENT... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
A powerful and disturbing documentary about the power of Saudi Arabia and the lengths the kingdom is willing to go to keep its opponents silenced, The Dissident is, at its core, about the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi embassy in Istanbul. Full movie review »