The Legend of Molly Johnson movie poster
B-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Legend of Molly Johnson
The Legend of Molly Johnson movie poster

The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)

Western Drama
Unrated
109 min.
Release Date
August 19, 2022 (Limited)
Digital Date
August 19, 2022
Director
Leah Purcell
Writer
Leah Purcell
Cast
Leah Purcell, Rob Collins, Sam Reid, Jessica De Gouw, Malachi Dower-Roberts
Studio
Samuel Goldwyn Films
Running Time
109 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

In 1893 on an isolated property, a heavily pregnant woman named Molly Johnson (Leah Purcell) and her children struggle to survive the harsh Australian landscape; her husband is gone, droving sheep in the high country. Molly then finds herself confronted by a shackled Aboriginal fugitive named Yadaka (Rob Collins). As an unlikely bond begins to form between them, secrets unravel about her true identity. Meanwhile, realizing Molly’s husband is missing, new town lawman Nate Clintoff... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

A gritty Australian western that frustratingly never entirely finds its footing, The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson is nonetheless a moving piece of frontier drama. Full movie review »
B-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'The Black Phone' is a Killer Watch 'The Black Phone' is a Killer Watch
The 'Smile' Trailer Will Make You Scream The 'Smile' Trailer Will Make You Scream
Watch the New 'Barbarian' Trailer Watch the New 'Barbarian' Trailer
'Watcher' is an Excellent Stalker Flick 'Watcher' is an Excellent Stalker Flick