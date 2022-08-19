Release Date
August 19, 2022 (Limited)
Digital Date
August 19, 2022
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
109 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
In 1893 on an isolated property, a heavily pregnant woman named Molly Johnson (Leah Purcell) and her children struggle to survive the harsh Australian landscape; her husband is gone, droving sheep in the high country. Molly then finds herself confronted by a shackled Aboriginal fugitive named Yadaka (Rob Collins). As an unlikely bond begins to form between them, secrets unravel about her true identity. Meanwhile, realizing Molly’s husband is missing, new town lawman Nate Clintoff... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
A gritty Australian western that frustratingly never entirely finds its footing, The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson is nonetheless a moving piece of frontier drama. Full movie review »