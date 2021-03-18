Release Date
March 18, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
NA
Running Time
95 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
In 1893, on an isolated property, a heavily pregnant woman named Molly Johnson (Leah Purcell) and her children struggle to survive the harsh Australian landscape; her husband is gone, droving sheep in the high country. Molly then finds herself confronted by a shackled Aboriginal fugitive named Yadaka (Rob Collins). As an unlikely bond begins to form between them, secrets unravel about her true identity. Meanwhile, realizing Molly’s husband is missing, new town lawman Nate Clintoff becomes suspicious and sends... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
A gritty Australian western that frustratingly never entirely finds its footing, The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson is nonetheless a moving piece of frontier drama. Full movie review »