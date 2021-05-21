Release Date
May 21, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
May 21, 2021
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
117 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence, and language throughout
Federal Agent Aaron Falk returns to his home town after an absence of over twenty years to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Luke, who allegedly killed his wife and child before taking his own life – a victim of the madness that has ravaged this community after more than a decade of drought. When Falk reluctantly agrees to stay and investigate the crime, he opens up an old wound – the death of... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Juxtaposed against a desolate and desperate environment that is overshadowed only by a bleaker set of parched characters, The Dry is an immensely satisfying murder mystery that quickly establishes itself as one of the best movies of the year. Full movie review »