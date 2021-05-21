The Dry movie poster
A
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Dry
The Dry movie poster

The Dry (2021)

Crime Drama Suspense
Rated R
117 min.
Release Date
May 21, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
May 21, 2021
Director
Robert Connolly
Writer
Harry Cripps, Robert Connolly
Cast
Eric Bana, Genevieve O'Reilly, Keir O'Donnell, John Polson, Julia Blake, Bruce Spence
Studio
IFC Films
Running Time
117 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence, and language throughout

Federal Agent Aaron Falk returns to his home town after an absence of over twenty years to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Luke, who allegedly killed his wife and child before taking his own life – a victim of the madness that has ravaged this community after more than a decade of drought. When Falk reluctantly agrees to stay and investigate the crime, he opens up an old wound – the death of... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Juxtaposed against a desolate and desperate environment that is overshadowed only by a bleaker set of parched characters, The Dry is an immensely satisfying murder mystery that quickly establishes itself as one of the best movies of the year. Full movie review »
A
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Halloween Kills' Absolutely Misses the Meat 'Halloween Kills' Absolutely Misses the Meat
'The Batman' Debuts New Trailer. Watch it Now 'The Batman' Debuts New Trailer. Watch it Now
Get Your First Look at 'The Flash' Get Your First Look at 'The Flash'
'Dune' is an Expertly Crafted First Half of a Sci-Fi Epic 'Dune' is an Expertly Crafted First Half of a Sci-Fi Epic