The East (2021)

War Drama Action
140 min.
Release Date
August 13, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Jim Taihuttu
Writer
Jim Taihuttu, Mustafa Duygulu
Cast
Martijn Lakemeyer, Marwan Kenzari, Jonas Smulders
Studio
Magnet Releasing
Running Time
140 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

During the post-WW2 Indonesian War of Independence, a young Dutch soldier joins an elite unit led by a mysterious captain known only as “The Turk.” When the fighting intensifies, the young soldier finds himself questioning - and ultimately challenging - his commander’s brutal strategy to stop the resistance.

