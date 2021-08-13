Release Date
August 13, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
140 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
During the post-WW2 Indonesian War of Independence, a young Dutch soldier joins an elite unit led by a mysterious captain known only as “The Turk.” When the fighting intensifies, the young soldier finds himself questioning - and ultimately challenging - his commander’s brutal strategy to stop the resistance.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.