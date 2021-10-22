The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021)Drama
111 min.
Release Date
October 22, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
November 5, 2021 (Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
111 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
The extraordinary true story of eccentric British artist Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose playful, sometimes even psychedelic pictures helped to transform the public's perception of cats forever. Moving from the late 1800s through to the 1930s, we follow the incredible adventures of this inspiring, unsung hero, as he seeks to unlock the "electrical" mysteries of the world and, in so doing, to better understand his own life and the profound love he shared with his... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.