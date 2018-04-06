The Endless movie poster
A-
FilmJabber
D
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments
The Endless
The Endless movie poster

The Endless (2018) - Movie Details

Sci-Fi Suspense
111 min.
Release Date
April 6, 2018 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
June 26, 2018 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead
Writer
Justin Benson
Cast
Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Callie Hernandez
Studio
Well Go Entertainment
Running Time
111 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Following their Lovecraftian modern cult classic SPRING, acclaimed filmmakers Moorhead and Benson return with this mind-bending thriller that follows two brothers who receive a cryptic video message inspiring them to revisit the UFO death cult they escaped a decade earlier. Hoping to find the closure that they couldn't as young men, they re forced to reconsider the cult's beliefs when confronted with unexplainable phenomena surrounding the camp. As the members prepare for the coming of... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

You’ve never heard of it, but you definitely should watch. An incredibly gripping and unique sci-fi thriller starring a bunch of people you’ve also never heard of, The Endless is easily one of the more mind-blowing and fascinating movies of the year. Full movie review »
A-
FilmJabber
D
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments
MOVIE FEATURES
Is 'The Happytime Murders' Any Good? Is 'The Happytime Murders' Any Good?
The Best Cameos in Deadpool 2 The Best Cameos in Deadpool 2
'Crazy Rich Asians' is a Blast 'Crazy Rich Asians' is a Blast
Review: 'Ozark: Season 2' Returns with a Vengeance Review: 'Ozark: Season 2' Returns with a Vengeance