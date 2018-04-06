Release Date
April 6, 2018 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
June 26, 2018 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
111 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
Following their Lovecraftian modern cult classic SPRING, acclaimed filmmakers Moorhead and Benson return with this mind-bending thriller that follows two brothers who receive a cryptic video message inspiring them to revisit the UFO death cult they escaped a decade earlier. Hoping to find the closure that they couldn't as young men, they re forced to reconsider the cult's beliefs when confronted with unexplainable phenomena surrounding the camp. As the members prepare for the coming of...
MOVIE REVIEW
You've never heard of it, but you definitely should watch. An incredibly gripping and unique sci-fi thriller starring a bunch of people you've also never heard of, The Endless is easily one of the more mind-blowing and fascinating movies of the year.