The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

Drama
Release Date
September 17, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Michael Showalter
Writer
Abe Sylvia
Cast
Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Fredric Lehne, Mark Wystrach, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds, Vincent D’Onofrio
Studio
Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
