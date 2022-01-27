The Fallout

High schooler Vada navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy. Relationships with her family, friends and view of the world are forever altered.

It’s a scene that leaves you breathless: teenager Vada (Jenna Ortega) goes to the bathroom at her school, where she runs into the much more popular Mia (Maddie Ziegler). But moments later, after hearing a series of gunshots and the screams of their classmates, they find themselves standing on a toilet together in a stall, trembling in fear. The horrors of the school shooting occur off screen, but felt in every riveting second nonetheless.