The Fallout
The Fallout movie poster

The Fallout (2022)

Drama
Rated R
92 min.
Digital Date
January 27, 2022
Director
Megan Park
Writer
Megan Park
Cast
Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, Niles Fitch, Will Ropp, Lumi Pollack, John Ortiz, Julie Bowen, Shailene Woodley
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
92 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, and teen drug and alcohol use

High schooler Vada navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy. Relationships with her family, friends and view of the world are forever altered.

Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

It’s a scene that leaves you breathless: teenager Vada (Jenna Ortega) goes to the bathroom at her school, where she runs into the much more popular Mia (Maddie Ziegler). But moments later, after hearing a series of gunshots and the screams of their classmates, they find themselves standing on a toilet together in a stall, trembling in fear. The horrors of the school shooting occur off screen, but felt in every riveting second nonetheless. Full movie review »
