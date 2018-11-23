The Favourite (2018) - Movie Details
Release Date
November 23, 2018
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong sexual content, nudity and language
"The Favourite" is a bawdy, acerbic tale of royal intrigue, passion, envy and betrayal in the court of Queen Anne in early 18th century England. At the center of the story is the Queen herself (Olivia Colman), whose relationship with her confidante, adviser and clandestine lover Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough (Rachel Weisz) is turned upside down by the arrival of the Duchess’s younger cousin Abigail (Emma Stone). Soon the balance of power shifts between... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
