The Favourite movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Favourite movie poster

The Favourite (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
November 23, 2018
Director
Yorgos Lanthimos
Writer
Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
Cast
Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Olivia Coleman, Mark Gatiss, Joe Alwyn, Nicholas Hoult
Studio
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong sexual content, nudity and language

"The Favourite" is a bawdy, acerbic tale of royal intrigue, passion, envy and betrayal in the court of Queen Anne in early 18th century England. At the center of the story is the Queen herself (Olivia Colman), whose relationship with her confidante, adviser and clandestine lover Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough (Rachel Weisz) is turned upside down by the arrival of the Duchess’s younger cousin Abigail (Emma Stone). Soon the balance of power shifts between... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Is 'The Happytime Murders' Any Good? Is 'The Happytime Murders' Any Good?
The Best Cameos in Deadpool 2 The Best Cameos in Deadpool 2
'Crazy Rich Asians' is a Blast 'Crazy Rich Asians' is a Blast
Review: 'Ozark: Season 2' Returns with a Vengeance Review: 'Ozark: Season 2' Returns with a Vengeance