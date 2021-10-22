The French Dispatch movie poster
NA
The French Dispatch
The French Dispatch movie poster

The French Dispatch (2021)

Comedy Drama
Rated R
103 min.
Release Date
October 22, 2021
Digital Date
December 14, 2021
DVD Release Date
December 28, 2021 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Wes Anderson
Writer
Wes Anderson
Cast
Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Cécile de France
Studio
Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
103 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for graphic nudity, some sexual references and language

It's about an "American journalist based in France [who] creates his magazine. It is more a portrait of this man, of this journalist who fights to write what he wants to write. It’s not a movie about freedom of the press, but when you talk about reporters you also talk about what’s going on in the real world." - Wes Anderson

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
MOVIE FEATURES
