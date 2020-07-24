The French Dispatch movie poster
NA
The French Dispatch movie poster

The French Dispatch (2020)

Drama Comedy
Release Date
July 24, 2020
Director
Wes Anderson
Writer
Wes Anderson
Cast
Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Cécile de France
Studio
Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

It's about an "American journalist based in France [who] creates his magazine. It is more a portrait of this man, of this journalist who fights to write what he wants to write. It’s not a movie about freedom of the press, but when you talk about reporters you also talk about what’s going on in the real world." - Wes Anderson... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
