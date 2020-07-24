Release Date
July 24, 2020
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
It's about an "American journalist based in France [who] creates his magazine. It is more a portrait of this man, of this journalist who fights to write what he wants to write. It’s not a movie about freedom of the press, but when you talk about reporters you also talk about what’s going on in the real world." - Wes Anderson... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.