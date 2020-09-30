The Glorias (2020)Drama
Rated R
139 min.
Release Date
September 30, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
September 30, 2020
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
139 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R
Journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, guidance of the revolutionary women’s movement, and writing that has impacted generations. In this nontraditional biopic, Julie Taymor crafts a complex tapestry of one of the most inspirational and legendary figures of modern history, based on Steinem’s own biographical book ‘My Life on the Road.’ THE GLORIAS (Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, Ryan Keira Armstrong) traces Steinem’s influential journey... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
