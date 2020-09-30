The Glorias movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Glorias movie poster

The Glorias (2020)

Drama
Rated R
139 min.
Release Date
September 30, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
September 30, 2020
Director
Julie Taymor
Writer
Julie Taymor, Sarah Ruhl
Cast
Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Bette Midler, Janelle Monáe, Lorraine Toussaint, Lulu Wilson, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kimberly Guerrero  
Studio
Roadside Attractions
Running Time
139 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R

Journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, guidance of the revolutionary women’s movement, and writing that has impacted generations. In this nontraditional biopic, Julie Taymor crafts a complex tapestry of one of the most inspirational and legendary figures of modern history, based on Steinem’s own biographical book ‘My Life on the Road.’ THE GLORIAS (Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, Ryan Keira Armstrong) traces Steinem’s influential journey... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
The 'No Time to Die' Trailer is Explosive Fury The 'No Time to Die' Trailer is Explosive Fury
Was 'Mulan' Worth the 6-Month Delay? Was 'Mulan' Worth the 6-Month Delay?
'Bill & Ted Face the Music' Faces FilmJabber's Critic 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' Faces FilmJabber's Critic
The Snyder Cut: First Full-Length Trailer The Snyder Cut: First Full-Length Trailer