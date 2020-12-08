The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone movie poster
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone movie poster

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990)

Crime Drama
Rated R
157 min.
Release Date
December 25, 1990
DVD Release Date
December 8, 2020 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Francis Ford Coppola
Writer
Mario Puzo, Francis Ford Coppola
Cast
Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Andy Garcia, Sofia Coppola
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
157 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence and language

Mario Puzo’s THE GODFATHER, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone follows Michael Corleone, now in his 60s, as he seeks to free his family from crime and find a suitable successor to his empire.

Let's just get this out of the way: The Godfather Part III is not a bad movie. It isn’t now, and it wasn’t back then. What it is, however, is an inferior sequel to two masterpieces. Full movie review »
