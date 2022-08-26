Release Date
August 26, 2022 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
116 minutes
116 minutes
Unrated
Unrated
Certified Fresh and Spain's entry to the 94th Academy Awards, THE GOOD BOSS stars Javier Bardem as the ambitious and entitled head of a manufacturing company in the running for an award of excellence—if only he can keep the assembly like running smoothly until then...... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
The Good Boss, Spain’s entry to the 94th Academy Awards, was not on my list of movies to watch pre-Labor Day. That was, until a fellow critic described the movie as an answer to this question: what would have happened if Javier Bardem’s sociopathic character in No Country for Old Man had become a corporate manager instead? Full movie review »