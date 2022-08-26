The Good Boss movie poster
The Good Boss
The Good Boss (2021)

Drama Foreign
Unrated
116 min.
Release Date
August 26, 2022 (Limited)
Director
Fernando León de Aranoa
Writer
Fernando León de Aranoa
Cast
Javier Bardem, Manolo Solo, Almudena Amor, Óscar de la Fuente, Sonia Almarcha, Fernando Albizu, Tarik Rmili
Studio
Cohen Media Group
Running Time
116 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Certified Fresh and Spain's entry to the 94th Academy Awards, THE GOOD BOSS stars Javier Bardem as the ambitious and entitled head of a manufacturing company in the running for an award of excellence—if only he can keep the assembly like running smoothly until then...

Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

The Good Boss, Spain’s entry to the 94th Academy Awards, was not on my list of movies to watch pre-Labor Day. That was, until a fellow critic described the movie as an answer to this question: what would have happened if Javier Bardem’s sociopathic character in No Country for Old Man had become a corporate manager instead? Full movie review »
