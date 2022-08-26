Certified Fresh and Spain's entry to the 94th Academy Awards, THE GOOD BOSS stars Javier Bardem as the ambitious and entitled head of a manufacturing company in the running for an award of excellence—if only he can keep the assembly like running smoothly until then...

, Spain’s entry to the 94th Academy Awards, was not on my list of movies to watch pre-Labor Day. That was, until a fellow critic described the movie as an answer to this question: what would have happened if Javier Bardem’s sociopathic character inhad become a corporate manager instead?