Release Date
September 30, 2022 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
November 22, 2022 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
103 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
THE GOOD HOUSE follows Hildy Good (Sigourney Weaver), a wry New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches, who loves her wine and her secrets. Her compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high-school flame, Frank Getchell (Kevin Kline), and becomes dangerously entwined in one person’s reckless behavior. Igniting long-buried emotions and family secrets, Hildy is propelled toward a reckoning with the one person she’s been avoiding for... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.