NA
NA
The Good House (2022)

Drama Romance
103 min.
Release Date
September 30, 2022 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
November 22, 2022 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Maya Forbes, Wally Wolodarsky
Writer
Thomas Bezucha, Maya Forbes, Wally Wolodarsky
Cast
Sigourney Weaver, Kevin Kline, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
103 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

THE GOOD HOUSE follows Hildy Good (Sigourney Weaver), a wry New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches, who loves her wine and her secrets. Her compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high-school flame, Frank Getchell (Kevin Kline), and becomes dangerously entwined in one person's reckless behavior. Igniting long-buried emotions and family secrets, Hildy is propelled toward a reckoning with the one person she's been avoiding for...

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
