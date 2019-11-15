The Good Liar (2019) - Movie Details
Release Date
November 15, 2019
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Career con artist Roy Courtnay (McKellen) can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish (Mirren) online. As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.