The Good Nurse movie poster
C
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Good Nurse
The Good Nurse movie poster

The Good Nurse (2022)

Drama Crime
Rated R
121 min.
Release Date
October 19, 2022 (Limited)
Digital Date
October 26, 2022 (Netflix)
Director
Tobias Lindholm
Writer
Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Charles Graeber
Cast
Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Kim Dickens, Noah Emmerich
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
121 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language

Amy, a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives, when Charlie, a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit. While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

There are typically two logical approaches to telling the story of real-life serial killers in cinema: analyzing the life of said killer, and/or focusing on the police investigation that brings the person down. The Good Nurse takes a decidedly less-compelling direction by bringing to life the story of a coworker who was friends with who is likely the most prolific killer in American history. Full movie review »
C
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'The Good Nurse' Review: 'The Good Nurse'
Watch the New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Watch the New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer
Now on DVD, 'Watcher' is an Excellent Stalker Flick Now on DVD, 'Watcher' is an Excellent Stalker Flick
'Smile' Will Leave You Smiling. If You Liked to Be Terrified. 'Smile' Will Leave You Smiling. If You Liked to Be Terrified.