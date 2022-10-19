Release Date
October 19, 2022 (Limited)
Digital Date
October 26, 2022 (Netflix)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
121 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language
Amy, a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives, when Charlie, a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit. While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
There are typically two logical approaches to telling the story of real-life serial killers in cinema: analyzing the life of said killer, and/or focusing on the police investigation that brings the person down. The Good Nurse takes a decidedly less-compelling direction by bringing to life the story of a coworker who was friends with who is likely the most prolific killer in American history. Full movie review »