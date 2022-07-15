NA
The Gray Man (2022)

Action
Release Date
July 15, 2022 (Limited)
July 22, 2022
Director
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Writer
Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely
Cast
Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
