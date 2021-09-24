The Guilty movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Guilty
The Guilty movie poster

The Guilty (2021)

Suspense
Rated R
90 min.
Release Date
September 24, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
October 1, 2021 (Netflix)
Director
Antoine Fuqua
Writer
Nic Pizzolatto
Cast
Jake Gyllenhaal
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout

The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger—but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'The Matrix Resurrections' Trailer is Here 'The Matrix Resurrections' Trailer is Here
Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' is a Highly Entertaining Martial Arts Epic Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' is a Highly Entertaining Martial Arts Epic
Roland Emmerich is Back with the 'Moonfall' Trailer Roland Emmerich is Back with the 'Moonfall' Trailer
James Wan's 'Malignant' Gets New Trailer James Wan's 'Malignant' Gets New Trailer