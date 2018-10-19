NA
The Guilty (2018) - Movie Details

Drama Suspense
85 min.
Release Date
October 19, 2018
Director
Gustav Möller
Writer
Cast
Jakob Cedergren
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
85 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

When police officer Asger Holm (Jakob Cedergren) is demoted to desk work, he expects a sleepy beat as an emergency dispatcher. That all changes when he answers a panicked phone call from a kidnapped woman who then disconnects abruptly. Asger, confined to the police station, is forced to use others as his eyes and ears as the severity of the crime slowly becomes more clear. The search to find the missing woman and her assailant... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
