December 3, 2021 (Limited)
December 15, 2021 (Netflix)
130 minutes
Rated R for sexual content, language, some graphic nudity and brief drug use
From Academy Award-winning writer and director Paolo Sorrentino (The Great Beauty), comes the story of a young man's heartbreak and liberation in 1980s Naples, Italy. The Hand of God follows Fabietto Schisa, an awkward Italian teen whose life and vibrant, eccentric family are suddenly upended—first by the electrifying arrival of soccer legend Diego Maradona and then by a shocking accident from which Maradona inadvertently saves Fabietto, setting his future in motion. Sorrentino returns to his...
A coming of age story about an Italian teenager, you'd expect The Hand of God to at least include a few masturbation scenes. Then again, if you were to judge the film by its movie posters, you'd prepare for a dry drama set in a quaint Italian town in a bygone era. Thankfully, this new Paolo Sorrentino drama is brimming with life, energy, and more than a few laughs.