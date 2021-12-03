The Hand of God movie poster
The Hand of God
The Hand of God movie poster

The Hand of God (2021)

Drama Foreign Teen
Rated R
130 min.
Release Date
December 3, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
December 15, 2021 (Netflix)
Director
Paolo Sorrentino
Writer
Paolo Sorrentino
Cast
Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert, Luisa Ranieri, Renato Carpentieri, Massimiliano Gallo
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
130 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for sexual content, language, some graphic nudity and brief drug use

From Academy Award-winning writer and director Paolo Sorrentino (The Great Beauty), comes the story of a young man’s heartbreak and liberation in 1980s Naples, Italy. The Hand of God follows Fabietto Schisa, an awkward Italian teen whose life and vibrant, eccentric family are suddenly upended—first by the electrifying arrival of soccer legend Diego Maradona and then by a shocking accident from which Maradona inadvertently saves Fabietto, setting his future in motion. Sorrentino returns to his... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

A coming of age story about an Italian teenager, you’d expect The Hand of God to at least include a few masturbation scenes. Then again, if you were to judge the film by its movie posters, you’d prepare for a dry drama set in a quaint Italian town in a bygone era. Thankfully, this new Paolo Sorrentino drama is brimming with life, energy, and more than a few laughs. Full movie review »
