The Happytime Murders (2018) - Movie Details

Crime Comedy
Release Date
August 17, 2018
Director
Brian Henson
Writer
Todd Berger, Dee Austin Robertson
Cast
Elizabeth Banks, Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph
Studio
STX Entertainment
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

The puppet stars of an iconic TV show The Happytime Gang are some of the biggest celebrities around. But off camera, the family-friendly cast leads the kinds of lives that would make a tabloid writer blush. When the stars of The Happytime Gang begin to be mysteriously murdered, two mismatched detectives – one a type-A, take-no-prisoners human with a secret, and the other a crass, hard-drinking puppet with a connection to one of the victims... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

MOVIE PHOTOS

