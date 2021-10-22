Release Date
October 22, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
November 3, 2021 (Netflix)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
139 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violence and language
When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
A stylish and entertaining western that isn’t quite as good as it thinks it is, The Harder They Fall features a nearly all-Black cast and charisma to spare, but is dragged down by an overly wordy script that sags in the middle. Full movie review »