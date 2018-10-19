NA
The Hate U Give (2018) - Movie Details

Crime Drama
Release Date
October 19, 2018
Director
George Tillman Jr.
Writer
Audrey Wells
Cast
Amanda Stenberg, Russell Hornsby, Regina Hall, Common, Anthony Mackie, Issa Rae, KJ Apa, Algee Smith.
Studio
20th Century Fox
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Starr Carter is constantly switching between two worlds: the poor, mostly black, neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white, prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressures from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what’s right. THE HATE... Full synopsis »

