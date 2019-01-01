The Hummingbird Project movie poster
The Hummingbird Project movie poster

The Hummingbird Project (2019) - Movie Details

Drama
111 min.
Release Date
March 2019
Director
Kim Nguyen
Writer
Kim Nguyen
Cast
Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgaard, Salma Hayek, Michael Mando
Studio
The Orchard
Running Time
111 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout

In this modern epic, Kim Nguyen exposes the ruthless edge of our increasingly digital world. Cousins from New York, Vincent (Jesse Eisenberg) and Anton (Alexander Skarsgård) are players in the high-stakes game of High-Frequency Trading, where winning is measured in milliseconds. Their dream? To build a straight fiber-optic cable line between Kansas and New Jersey, making them millions. But nothing is straightforward for this flawed pair. Anton is the brains, Vincent is the hustler, and together they push each other and... Full synopsis »

