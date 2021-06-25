The Ice Road movie poster
FilmJabber
The Ice Road movie poster

The Ice Road (2021)

Suspense Action
Release Date
June 25, 2021 (Video)
Digital Date
June 25, 2021 (Netflix Exclusive)
Director
Jonathan Hensleigh
Writer
Jonathan Hensleigh
Cast
Liam Neeson, Benjamin Walker, Amber Midthunder, Marcus Thomas, Laurence Fishburne
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming.

FilmJabber
