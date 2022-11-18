The Inspection (2022)Drama
Release Date
November 18, 2022 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
In Elegance Bratton's deeply moving film inspired by his own story, a young, gay Black man, rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside. But even as he battles deep-seated prejudice and the grueling routines of basic training, he finds unexpected camaraderie, strength, and support in this new community, giving him a hard-earned... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.