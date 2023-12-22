Release Date
December 22, 2023 (Limited)
Digital Date
March 26, 2024
DVD Release Date
March 26, 2024 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
130 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language, suicide, some sexuality and drug use
The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
In The Iron Claw, Zac Efron takes steroids to earn himself an Oscar nomination. He, and the movie, needed a few more injections, unfortunately. Even still, the movie’s tragic true story packs enough punches to make a journey inside the ring worth it. Full movie review »