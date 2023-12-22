The Iron Claw movie poster
The Iron Claw
The Iron Claw (2023)

Sports Drama
Rated R
130 min.
Release Date
December 22, 2023 (Limited)
Digital Date
March 26, 2024
DVD Release Date
March 26, 2024 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Sean Durkin
Writer
Sean Durkin
Cast
Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Holt McCaallany, Lily James
Studio
A24
Running Time
130 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language, suicide, some sexuality and drug use

The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.

MOVIE REVIEW

In The Iron Claw, Zac Efron takes steroids to earn himself an Oscar nomination. He, and the movie, needed a few more injections, unfortunately. Even still, the movie’s tragic true story packs enough punches to make a journey inside the ring worth it. Full movie review »
