The Killing of Two Lovers (2021)Drama
84 min.
Release Date
February 23, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
84 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
The Killing of Two Lovers follows David, who desperately tries to keep his family of six together during a separation from his wife, Nikki. They both agree to see other people but David struggles to grapple with his wife's new relationship. The Hollywood Reporter calls the film “a transfixing drama without a wasted word or a single inessential scene.”... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.