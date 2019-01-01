The King movie poster
The King movie poster

The King (2019) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
TBA 2019 (Limited)
Director
David Michôd
Writer
David Michôd, Joel Edgerton
Cast
Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Lily-Rose Depp with Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Hal (Timothée Chalamet), wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, has turned his back on royal life and is living among the people. But when his tyrannical father dies, Hal is crowned King Henry V and is forced to embrace the life he had previously tried to escape. Now the young king must navigate the palace politics, chaos and war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life —... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
