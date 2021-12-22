The King's Man movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The King's Man
The King's Man movie poster

The King's Man (2021)

Action Comedy
Rated R
130 min.
Release Date
December 22, 2021
Digital Date
February 18, 2022 (Hulu)
DVD Release Date
February 22, 2022 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Matthew Vaughn
Writer
Karl Gajdusek, Jane Goldman, Matthew Vaughn
Cast
Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dance
Studio
20th Century Fox
Running Time
130 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for sequences of strong/bloody violence, language, and some sexual material

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in THE KING'S MAN, directed by Matthew Vaughn, coming to theaters February 2020.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
One of the Year's Best Movies is on HBO Max Now One of the Year's Best Movies is on HBO Max Now
Happy? Watch 'Speak No Evil' to Cure You (Sundance 2022) Happy? Watch 'Speak No Evil' to Cure You (Sundance 2022)
Sundance 2022: 'Watcher' is an Excellent Stalker Flick Sundance 2022: 'Watcher' is an Excellent Stalker Flick
One of the Best Movie of 2021 is Now on DVD One of the Best Movie of 2021 is Now on DVD