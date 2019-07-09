NA
The King's Man (2020) - Movie Details

Comedy Action
Release Date
February 2020
Director
Matthew Vaughn
Writer
NA
Cast
Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dance
Studio
20th Century Fox
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in THE KING'S MAN, directed by Matthew Vaughn, coming to theaters February 2020.

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
