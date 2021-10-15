Release Date
October 15, 2021
Digital Date
November 30, 2021
DVD Release Date
December 14, 2021 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
152 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violence including sexual assault, sexual content, some graphic nudity, and language
The historical epic is a cinematic and thought-provoking drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War that explores the ubiquitous power of men, the frailty of justice and the strength and courage of one woman willing to stand alone in the service of truth. Based on actual events, the film unravels long-held assumptions about France’s last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals. Carrouges is a respected... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
