The Last Duel movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
A
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Last Duel movie poster

The Last Duel (2021)

Suspense Drama
Rated R
152 min.
Release Date
October 15, 2021
Digital Date
November 30, 2021
DVD Release Date
December 14, 2021 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Ridley Scott
Writer
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon
Cast
Matt Damon,  Adam Driver,  Jodie Comer 
Studio
20th Century Studios
Running Time
152 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violence including sexual assault, sexual content, some graphic nudity, and language

The historical epic is a cinematic and thought-provoking drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War that explores the ubiquitous power of men, the frailty of justice and the strength and courage of one woman willing to stand alone in the service of truth. Based on actual events, the film unravels long-held assumptions about France’s last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals. Carrouges is a respected... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
A
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'King Richard' Review 'King Richard' Review
Halle Berry's Directorial Debut 'Bruised' No KO Halle Berry's Directorial Debut 'Bruised' No KO
Review: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Review: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'
'Licorice Pizza' is Amazing Until It Isn't 'Licorice Pizza' is Amazing Until It Isn't