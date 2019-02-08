The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part movie poster
NA
NA
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part movie poster

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) - Movie Details

Family Comedy Animated
Release Date
February 8, 2019
Director
Mike Mitchell
Writer
Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Raphael Bob-Waksberg
Cast
Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, Arturo Castro
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

“The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway,... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
NA
MOVIE FEATURES
