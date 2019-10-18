The Lighthouse movie poster
NA
The Lighthouse movie poster

The Lighthouse (2019) - Movie Details

Horror Drama
110 min.
Release Date
October 18, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Robert Eggers
Writer
Max Eggers, Robert Eggers
Cast
Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson, Valeriia Karaman
Studio
A24
Running Time
110 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for sexual content, nudity, violence, disturbing images, and some language

From Robert Eggers, the visionary filmmaker behind modern horror masterpiece The Witch, comes this hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
