The Lost Daughter

A woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when her obsession with a young mother forces her to confront the secrets of her past. Directed & Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal the cast includes Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Dagmara Dominczyk & Paul Mescal.

Olivia Coleman plays a prickly scholar on holiday in Greece in the unsettling drama, in which she helps find a missing girl but steals her treasured doll, all the while reflecting on her own complicated past with her daughters. Compelling but with no easy answers, the movie makes for a fine directorial debut for Maggie Gyllenhaal but hints to critical nuance lost in its adaptation from page to screen.