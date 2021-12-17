The Lost Daughter movie poster
The Lost Daughter
The Lost Daughter (2021)

Drama
Rated R
121 min.
Release Date
December 17, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
December 31, 2021 (Netflix)
Director
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Writer
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Cast
Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Dagmara Dominczyk, Paul Mescal
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
121 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for sexual content/nudity and language

 

A woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when her obsession with a young mother forces her to confront the secrets of her past. Directed & Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal the cast includes Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Dagmara Dominczyk & Paul Mescal.

Olivia Coleman plays a prickly scholar on holiday in Greece in the unsettling drama The Lost Daughter, in which she helps find a missing girl but steals her treasured doll, all the while reflecting on her own complicated past with her daughters. Compelling but with no easy answers, the movie makes for a fine directorial debut for Maggie Gyllenhaal but hints to critical nuance lost in its adaptation from page to screen. Full movie review »
