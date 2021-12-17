The Lost Daughter (2021)Drama
Rated R
121 min.
December 17, 2021 (Limited)
December 31, 2021 (Netflix)
121 minutes
Rated R for sexual content/nudity and language
A woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when her obsession with a young mother forces her to confront the secrets of her past. Directed & Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal the cast includes Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Dagmara Dominczyk & Paul Mescal.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Olivia Coleman plays a prickly scholar on holiday in Greece in the unsettling drama The Lost Daughter, in which she helps find a missing girl but steals her treasured doll, all the while reflecting on her own complicated past with her daughters. Compelling but with no easy answers, the movie makes for a fine directorial debut for Maggie Gyllenhaal but hints to critical nuance lost in its adaptation from page to screen. Full movie review »