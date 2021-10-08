The Manor movie poster
FilmJabber
Users
The Manor movie poster

The Manor (2021)

Horror
Digital Date
October 8, 2021 (Amazon)
Director
Axelle Carolyn
Writer
Axelle Carolyn
Cast
Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett, Katie Amanda Keane
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

A malevolent force preys upon the residents of a sleepy nursing home in The Manor, a gothic tale of terror with a modern twist. When a mild stroke diminishes her ability to care for herself, Judith Albright (Barbara Hershey) moves to Golden Sun Manor, an assisted living facility with a sterling reputation. But despite the best efforts of the staff, and a budding friendship with fellow senior Roland (Bruce Davison), strange occurrences and nightmarish visions convince...

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
FilmJabber
Users
