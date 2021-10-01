THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK is a compelling mobster drama that unfolds the origin story of Tony Soprano – the family, circumstances and decisions that pave the path for becoming the most iconic mob boss of all time. Revealing the influence of his uncle / surrogate father Dickie Moltisanti, this is the backstory of how the man was made, with rich storytelling that shows the humanity behind Tony’s struggles, his choices and the ultimate rise... Full synopsis »