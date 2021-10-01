Release Date
October 1, 2021
Digital Date
November 19, 2021
DVD Release Date
December 21, 2021 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
120 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violence, pervasive language, sexual content and some nudity
THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK is a compelling mobster drama that unfolds the origin story of Tony Soprano – the family, circumstances and decisions that pave the path for becoming the most iconic mob boss of all time. Revealing the influence of his uncle / surrogate father Dickie Moltisanti, this is the backstory of how the man was made, with rich storytelling that shows the humanity behind Tony’s struggles, his choices and the ultimate rise... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
A television episode masquerading as a theatrical release featuring characters you don’t really care about, The Many Saints of Newark is a bland prequel to The Sopranos, a show in which “bland” was never a thought. Che peccato! Full movie review »